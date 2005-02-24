the world council of churches, which consists of most non-catholic christian denominations, voted to consider selective divestment from israel.



newsday reports that "jewish groups" are furious:



"Here you have Mahmoud Abbas and Ariel Sharon reaching out to one another in peace, and the WCC is trying to slap people down," said David Elcott, interfaith director for the American Jewish Congress in New York, referring to the Palestinian and Israeli leaders. "The timing couldn't be more embarrassing." we see here one of the purposes of sharon's "reaching out". the settlements continue to be built, the apartheid wall continues to be built, but the notion that these crimes should be met with international sanctions has to be discarded because we're in a time of peace.