i'm passing this along. it comes from a person who is in touch with the palestinian prisoner association.





According to reports by the Palestinian Prisoner Association, 6 Palestinian children political prisoners, including 15 year old Bayan Najajrah, have been placed in a prison reserved for Israeli criminals serving long-term sentences. They include criminals convicted of murder and other capital crimes. According to Bayan's mother, the children are being terrorized by the Israeli prisoners who steal their foods, bang on the walls and doors of their rooms during the night, and beat them every now and then. Bayan was recently assaulted by some of the prisoners.