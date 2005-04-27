this came over a listserve.



>

> Dear Supporter:

>

> All of us at JVP, especially the members of the

> Caterpillar committee, are just catching our breath

> after the build-up to the Caterpillar annual meeting

> in Chicago on April 13. Still, we couldn't wait to

> let you know what happened. We're simply ecstatic

> about the work of diverse groups that came together

> to call on CAT to end the sale of weaponized

> bulldozers to the Israeli military, including Stop

> Caterpillar-Chicago, US Campaign to End the

> Occupation, the Sisters of Loretto, Mercy Investment

> Group, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

>

> On the global front, protests were held in over 30

> cities around the world, bringing massive attention

> to CAT's role in profiting from violating human

> rights and perpetuating the occupation.

>

> Shareholder resolutions are non-binding, so the goal

> is not to win all the votes but rather to shine a

> spotlight on the issue -- a spotlight that cannot be

> ignored by CAT board of directors. In that,we were

> successful beyond our wildest dreams.

>

> The issue of home demolitions of Palestinian homes

> dominated the entire meeting, ensuring that the

> staff and board of directors of CAT will be dealing

> with this issue for a long time to come. CAT CEO Jim

> Owens spent the majority of the meeting asking,

> "Does anyone have anything else to talk about,

> anything related to business?" Of course the only

> business that most people attending wanted to talk

> about was home demolitions and sales to the Israeli

> military.

>

> Three people from the American Jewish Congress and

> Stand With Us also attended the meeting. JVP

> Co-Director Liat Weingart spoke to Rosz Rothstein,

> the representative from Stand With Us, who

> shockingly told Weingart that Palestinians do not

> own their land. "What do they expect will happen if

> they build a house in Yosemite? If you build on land

> that isn't yours, how can you expect that it won't

> be demolished?" We took heart in the knowledge that

> AJCongress and Stand With Us are out of touch with

> both the US administration's understanding of the

> conflict and with mainstream American Jewish

> opinion, which is much more peace-minded and

> respectful of human rights.

>

> JVP board member Sara Norman gave a stunning speech

> to introduce our shareholder resolution, saying that

> investigating CAT bulldozers' role in destroying

> civilian homes is "responsible corporate

> decision-making." Our resolution got 3% of the vote,

> meaning we won the support of investors holding

> close to 3/4 billion dollars of CAT stock, including

> CalPERS, the largest pension fund in the world.

> Finally, we achieved feature coverage in dozens of

> media outlets throughout the world including the LA

> Times, the Jerusalem Post and Haaretz, the

> Associated Press, and Reuters. One of America's most

> respected business programs, NPR's Marketplace, also

> featured the campaign as the second story on their

> evening program on April 13. As the Chicago Tribune

> reported, CAT suffered a "punishing public relations

> campaign" this past year.

>

> The campaign is starting to have a clear financial

> impact on the company. Whereas in 2001, only 3

> stories ran in major media connecting CAT bulldozers

> with human rights abuses, already in the first

> quarter of 2005, 275 similar stories have run in

> major English language publications. One commentator

> documented that CAT stock went down by 8.5% on the

> week of the shareholder vote, as compared to a 6%

> decrease for competitor John Deere. On the week of

> an annual meeting, it's very unusual that a

> company's stock decrease, rather than increase,

> given that the focus of an annual meeting is to

> highlight the strengths and accomplishments of the

> company.

>

> Now, with partners all over the world taking action

> to stop CAT sales to the Israeli military and to

> divest from corporations that irresponsibility

> profit from the occupation, the tide is starting to

> turn.

>

> Cecilie Surasky

> Jewish Voice for Peace