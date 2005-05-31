al awda newspaper out
the first issue of "al-awda: voices of resistance and liberation" has just been released, and it looks good. those folks at new jersey solidarity have got energy if they've got anything.
for a democratic israstine, with equal rights for all. against colonialism, imperialism, apartheid, and hatred.
