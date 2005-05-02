blog spotted
do unto others as they do unto you. antony loewenstein, a journalist/writer who blogs about politics, including middle east politics, linked to me so i'm returning the favor. check it out.
for a democratic israstine, with equal rights for all. against colonialism, imperialism, apartheid, and hatred.
