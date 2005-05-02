Blogroll Me!

Monday, May 02, 2005

blog spotted

do unto others as they do unto you. antony loewenstein, a journalist/writer who blogs about politics, including middle east politics, linked to me so i'm returning the favor. check it out.

posted by jazzman @ 6:48 PM  

|

Yesh Gvul
Courage To Refuse
Shministim
Pilots
Free The Five
New Profile
Refuser Solidarity Network