an oldie but a goodie from jewish women watching, a feminist organization which works to hold the american jewish (secular and religious) leadership accountable to women, gays, and others who have traditionally been excluded. this issue of jewishspeak parodies the crap that we get from our elite leadership about the israel-palestine conflict.



features:



- dissent: is it good for the jews? major jewish organizations say "no"

- hillel horrified: pro-israel indoctrination not fully effective

- new study shows: palestinian heads just not shaped for democracy

- voices from birthright: because i deserve it!

- calling student activists: 7 ways YOU can save israel

- warning signs that your professor may be a terrorist