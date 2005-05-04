samer elatrash writes about alan dershowitz's lies:



Dershowitz has chutzpah. That’s the title of one of his tedious books, and that’s Norman Finkelstein’s conclusion in his upcoming book Beyond Chutzpah, which demonstrates the banality of the mendacious intellectual using the example of Alan Dershowitz’s The Case for Israel.

and here's a pretty funny question-and-answer about dershowitz from an interview with finkelstein:





Q: You recently debated Alan Dershowitz on Democracy Now; do you think he represents one of the main archetypes of the evil of America?



Finkelstein: If he is, then he is a representation of Hannah Arendt's banality of evil. You want to believe that there is something profound in evil. But evil has no depth. Look at Adolf Eichman; he could have been a vacuum salesman. Yes Dershowitz is evil, a vacuum salesman at Harvard.