i've taken some time off from challenging to, among other things, do some challenging of hindutva - the semi-fascist ideology of hindu supremacy. here's a slightly old essay by vijay prashad discussing the political and military connections between india and israel.



a selection:



The fantasy entertained by the Hindu Right government is that an alliance with the world's lions (USA-Israel) will allow India to sup at High Table, to eat high on the hog. Certainly the expectation is that trade will follow the military tie-up.

For that reason, we see a wholesale sell-out by the Hindu Right to US-Israeli foreign/military policy objectives.