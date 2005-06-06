there's new material on norman finkelstein's website. most of is is dershowitz-bashing (which, with dershowitz in "panic mode" as finkelstein puts it, is not much of a sport) by norman and by alexander cockburn, but there's also an excerpt from finkelstein's forthcoming memoir (is he old enough to be allowed to write a memoir?).



one bit of news from the cockburn article: michael neumann will be publishing a book, "the case against israel", with counterpunch.