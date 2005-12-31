a worthy cause



- jazzman



Happy New Year from ASWAT



Dear Friends and Colleagues,



We at ASWAT wish you a happy new year, a year of liberation, tolerance and acceptance, a year of political activism and love acts, a year of resonating voices and celebrated diversity, a year of sisterhood and cooperation. No more fear, no more occupation, no more oppression, exclusion or racism.



We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that ASWAT's radical voice, vision and ultimately activism is supported by the generosity of funds and individuals. Finding partners that would not hesitate to affiliate with our values is not an easy task. By supporting us, you allow us the autonomy to act against homophobia, occupation and patriarchal values. Your support in us is vital to the continuation of our work.



Support our effort!



Donate directly

Checks may be sent by mail to ASWAT- Kayan or through bank transfer to

The First International Bank of Israel (Bank Ben Leumi Harishon)

20 Hertzel St. Haifa, Israel

Account Number: 00-409-835757



Donor advised tax deducible donation, for Kayan-Feminist Organization-ASWAT, can be made via:

New Israel Fund-

UK: 26 Enford Street London W1H2DD

USA: POB 91588 Washington Dc 20090-1588 USA

Switzerland: PO. Box 425, CH-4010 Basel



ASWAT- Palestinian Gay Women

118 Arlozorov St., Haifa 33276

Tel: +972- 4- 866-2357

Fax: +972-4-864-1072



Sincerely Yours,



Aswat-Palestinian Gay Women

www.aswatgroup.org