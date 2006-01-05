an article in haaretz describes how a legal "outpost" - really a caravan - created by palestinian residents of bil'in and a group of peace activists was dismantled. the outpost is located right near hundreds of illegal houses in modiin ilit (upper modiin), an israeli colony. as attorney michael sfard pointed out in a legal challenge to the colony, the occupation authorities should have to explain to the court why the double standard exists.



it's obvious, of course, why the double standard exists - because israel is an apartheid state. but what will the lawyers for israel's government argue?