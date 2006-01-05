FIFTH ANNUAL NATIONAL STUDENT CONFERENCE OF THE PALESTINE SOLIDARITY MOVEMENT



FEBRUARY 17-19, 2006



GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY

The Palestine Solidarity Movement (PSM) announces that its fifth annual conference will be held February 17th through 19th at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. The annual conference comes to Georgetown’s campus, which possesses a Catholic and Jesuit identity, on the heels of a series of bold initiatives taken by the decision-making bodies of various Christian denominations to consider the use of divestment as a tactic to non-violently influence a just resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The event will be hosted by Georgetown University’s Students for Justice in Palestine (GU-SJP) on behalf of PSM, a coalition of North American organizations dedicated to implementing divestment and boycott strategies as a component of human rights activism in order to realize both equality and justice for all people residing within Israel/Palestine.