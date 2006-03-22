brooklyn-based band the shondes describe themselves as follows:



We are, in a word, Shondes: as queers and trannies, radical activists, three

anti-occupation Jews and a Shiksa, we're shondes to the communties we come

from, and make passionate and political music to say that we're proud to be a

shonde! Our sound is driving and dramatic Rock music, with heavy Classical

influences; imagine Yiddishe spawn of Patti Smith, R.E.M., Sleater Kinney, and

Bach. With drums, bass, guitar, violin, and intertwining vocal melodies, all

instruments are foregrounded in the style of a classical quartet but coalesce

like a rock band to make a fresh and unexpected sound.

sounds good to me. the shondes are playing "chametz rock - a radical jewish passover" on april 15.